Daring rescue: Locals save mother, 12-day-old baby as flood ravages Belagavi village
Published on: Sep 6, 2022, 7:49 PM IST
Heavy rains and floods continued to disrupt normal life in Gokak of North Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday. Many people have been stranded due to floods in the area. A video from the area shows locals rescuing a mother and her 12-day-old child. The mother was rescued from the roof and the child was passed back to safety by the locals. The daring operation has been widely lauded on social media.
