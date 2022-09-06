.

Daring rescue: Locals save mother, 12-day-old baby as flood ravages Belagavi village Published on: Sep 6, 2022, 7:49 PM IST

Heavy rains and floods continued to disrupt normal life in Gokak of North Karnataka's Belagavi on Tuesday. Many people have been stranded due to floods in the area. A video from the area shows locals rescuing a mother and her 12-day-old child. The mother was rescued from the roof and the child was passed back to safety by the locals. The daring operation has been widely lauded on social media.