.

Locals chase away bear from farm in Karnataka Published on: 27 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Vijayanagar(Karnataka): People residing in the Koodligi taluk are worried due to the frequent sightings of bears in recent days. Villagers in Bhimasamudra, Karadihalli, Kadekola, Makkanadaka, Gundumunugu and Kurihatti are hesitant to go to their farms because they fear that bears might appear out of nowhere and attack them or damage the crops. Recently, when a bear entered a farm apparently in search of food, the villagers chased it away.