Man washed away in Bharavi river in Jharkhand, video viral Published on: 2 hours ago

Ramgarh: A man was washed away by strong currents of the Bharavi river on Friday following heavy rains in the Ramgarh district. The video shows the man struggling with strong currents. Moments later, he slips and is washed away. The man is identified as Santosh Manjhi (35), a resident of Piprajara village of Gola block in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district. The incident took place while he was crossing the Chilka bridge and was coming towards the direction of a temple. The man has been reported missing while the rescue teams are on the lookout.