Liquor smuggler dies in lock up; video goes viral Published on: 5 minutes ago

A shocking video showing the death of a liquor smuggler in police custody has surfaced. The smuggler can be seen sitting on the floor having a chat with his accomplice in the lock up. While talking, he suddenly collapses and dies on the spot. The deceased is Pramod Singh who was arrested by the Pranpur police on September 16 for illegal liquor smuggling. His sudden death triggered outrage among his relatives who made allegations against the police. This video is said to be of September 17. Jitendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Katihar, said, "Police are seriously investigating the entire CCTV footage. If this footage is found to be true in the investigation, then legal action will be taken."