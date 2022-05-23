.

Scary viral video: Lion bites off zoo attendant's finger

A terrifying video captures the moment a lion bites off a zoo worker's finger as he tries to pet it. The incident took place at Jamaica Zoo in St Elizabeth Jamaica. In the video, the zookeeper can be seen teasing the beast, prodding it, and poking his fingers through the cage. Despite the lion growling and snarling at him, the man continues to irritate the feline. The lion then clamps its jaws on the man's finger, tearing it off before he can free himself from its grip. Watch the video!