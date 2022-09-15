.

Watch: Lineman swims amid heavy rains to cut down transformer connection Published on: 3 hours ago

A Karnataka Electric Board (KEB) lineman is being appreciated after a video of him swimming amid heavy rains to cut down the electricity supply of a transformer went viral. The incident took place in Konnur village of Naragunda taluk of Gadag district. Malaprabha river is overflowing in the village due to which several transformers have submerged in water. Due to the increase in water level, the electric supply to this transformer had to be cut for which the lineman swam across, putting his own life at risk.