Lights festival in Madrid celebrates UNESCO recognition



Spain's capital Madrid was lit up late Saturday for LuzMadrid, part of the International Festival of Light. The city's most famous sites were transformed by light-related art installations. It celebrates UNESCO's decision to declare the city's 16th-century El Retiro Park a World Heritage Site. The festival started on Friday evening and runs through to Sunday. It features more than twenty innovative works by national and international artists. Other such events are taking place across the world.