A video of lightning striking a clock tower in Saudi Arabia's Mecca and illuminating the city in a breathtaking way has gone viral on social media. The video shows the lightning strike on the clock tower on a rainy evening. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Mulham H, whose Twitter bio described him as a scholar of astronomy at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah. The translated caption read: “A few days ago, a lightning strike struck the Burj al-Saa during the rain in Makkah.” The video, which was shared on Friday, has amassed over 1.4 million views on Twitter.