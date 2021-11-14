.

LGBTQ+ march returns to Chile after pandemic



After two and a half years without LGBTIQ+ marches in Chile, the Pride march returned to Santiago on Saturday. Thousands of people waving rainbow-coloured flags and wearing colourful outfits took to the streets of the capital, demanding equal rights and greater protection for members of the LGBTIQ+ community. The Movimiento de Integración y Liberación Homosexual (Homosexual Integration and Liberation Movement) organized the march for the 21st consecutive year. It took place a week before the presidential and parliamentary elections and at a key moment in the process of equal marriage in the country. Participants stopped in front of the presidential palace, where they planted flags for the LGBTIQ+ community.