LG Sinha visits family of slain TV artist Amreen Bhat Published on: 2 hours ago

Budgam: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the house of TV artist Amreen Bhat, who was shot dead at her residence in Hushru village of Chadoora in Budgam district last Wednesday. During this visit, he handed over a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh to Amreena's family. Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family members, LG said that she was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. ” The administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. We shall forever remember Amreen’s indomitable spirit,” he added.