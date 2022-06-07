.

Leopard kills dog in Nashik, captured on CCTV

Nashik: A leopard entered the premises of a house and killed a pet dog at Mungsare village in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday. CCTV footage of the incident shows a black dog sitting outside a house, when suddenly a leopard comes running. Seeing the leopard, the dog tries to run and save its life but unfortunately, it falls into the clutches of the leopard. The leopard then takes the dog and runs away. In connection with this, Deputy Conservator of Forest Pankaj Garg said, "We have appealed to the people of Mungsare village to stay indoors at night as leopards are rampant in the area."