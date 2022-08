.

Uttarakhand: Truck driver blows horn to scare away leopard but in vain Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A truck driver blew horn repeatedly to scare away leopard; when the wild beast attacked a cow. But he was unsuccessful in his attempt. The truck was on way to Haldwani from Bageshwar and when the vehicle reached near Guldar under Kafligaar tehsil of Uttarakhand — the driver saw that the leopard was attacking a cow.