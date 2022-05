.

Watch: Monkey falls prey to leopard in Panna tiger reserve Published on: 11 minutes ago

In a rare incident, a monkey falls prey to a leopard in the Panna tiger reserve of Madhya Pradesh. Generally, monkey teases leopard and often escapes unhurt. But, this time it happened the other way, the leopard stealthily climbed a tree and caught the monkey. The video was shot by senior guide Punit Sharma.