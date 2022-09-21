.

Leopard climbs up Eucalyptus tree in Nashik; panic among people

Leopards are known for their agility and strength to scale and leap from the trees in a matter of seconds. One such incident was witnessed in Nashik as a leopard climbed up a eucalyptus tree and the incident was caught on camera. The video went viral. Later, the leopard jumped from the tree and disappeared into the sugarcane field. Earlier, two leopards were spotted on a coconut tree. The frequent visit of leopards in the village has forced people to stay indoors. The forest department has installed two cages to capture the leopards but has not succeeded yet, adding to the woes of the villagers.