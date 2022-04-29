.

Watch: Leopard from Ranthambore quenches thirst at road-side hand pump

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan): Due to the scorching heat across the state these days, not only humans but also the wildlife of Ranthambore is going through troubled times. A similar sight was seen on Thursday on Tonk Chirgaon Highway near Sawai Madhopur district headquarters. A leopard came out of the forests of Ranthambore in search of drinking water by crossing the boundary wall of Ranthambore. The leopard quenched its thirst from a hand pump located on the roadside. After drinking water, the leopard returned to the forest. During this, the passers-by on the road saw a leopard drinking water at the hand pump and captured the rare scene on their mobiles. Now, the video has gone viral on social media.