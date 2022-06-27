.

Leopard caged in Uttarakhand's Pauri, villagers heave sigh of relief

Uttarakhand: A well-grown-up leopard that is suspected to have killed many cattle was caged at Gwad village in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand on Monday. At the request of the people, the forest department had set up three cages in Saplodi, Bhatti Gaon, and Gwad villages of the district. The people of these villages who were panic-struck for several days are heaving a sigh of relief. The leopard is now being taken to the Nagdev office of the Pauri range.