Leopard attacks dog in Amreli's residential area, causes stir Published on: 1 hours ago

Amreli (Gujarat): A leopard strayed into the vicinity of Innomanad Ashram in Gujarat's Amreli and attacked a dog late at night on Monday. The attack took place on Ashram's courtyard and the dog managed to escape from the leopard. As the video captured on CCTV went viral, the leopard entering the residential area caused a stir in the area.