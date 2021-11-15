.

Colonel Viplav Tripathi given final farewell with state honors in Raigarh



The mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was killed in an ambush in Manipur on Saturday, along with his wife, son and four other jawans of the Assam Rifles, reached his home on Monday. The mortal remains were brought to Raigarh in Chhattisgarh by a special Air Force aircraft. His body was kept in Raigarh's Ramlila Maidan for the public to pay respects. Later, Colonel Tripathi was given a final farewell with state honours.