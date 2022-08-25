.

Largest musical fountain at Futala Lake in Nagpur

A musical fountain has been constructed at Futala Lake in Maharashtra's Nagpur. It is set to be a new tourist attraction in the city. It is claimed to be the tallest musical fountain in the world. The first demonstration of this project was completed on Thursday in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Trials for the musical fountain and light-show project were held in the first week of June. The music that accompanies this fountain is by legendary composer AR Rehman.