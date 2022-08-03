.

Watch: Close shave for tourists as shooting rocks, debris block Dalhousie-Saloni road Published on: 2 hours ago

Tourists had a providential escape when shooting rocks along with dust came crashing down on Dalhousie—Saloni road near Koti in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Several people were seen fleeing from the spot through a bridge. Fortunately, at the time of the landslide, vehicles were not plying on the road. The administration has issued warnings not to move through the area.