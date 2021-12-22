.

The melodic tunes of traditional instruments cut through the cold air Monday night in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah, where Kurds annually celebrate the longest night of the year. They are celebrating the winter solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year, in a traditional festivity known locally as Shab-e-Yalda, or Yalda night. On Monday night, locals gathered at a celebration hall where a dance group performed traditional dances and a small bazaar was set up to sell handmade Kurdish ornaments and products. Yalda night, also known as "Chellah" in Kurdish, marks the first 40 days of winter, considered to be the coldest part of the season. It was originally an old Zoroastrianism tradition, when people used to stay awake all night to avoid falling under an evil curse and wore special costumes, believing they provided protection. Today, it is a celebration of Kurdish culture, with traditional songs, dancing, and a musical concert. Yalda night is also celebrated in Iran and by some communities in Turkey, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan.