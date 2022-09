.

Aug 30, 2022

Rains have lashed Karnataka's Mandya district for the last three consecutive days causing huge losses. As a result, water entered the KSRTC bus station in the Nagamangala taluk of the district. In a video, the passengers were seen struggling. Some of the passengers on the bus were rescued by the locals using a raft. The bus stand was completely flooded due to heavy rains.