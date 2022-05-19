.

Kolkata: Job seekers stage protest; woman's suicide bid foiled Published on: 23 minutes ago

A delegation of job seekers that was to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar got into a scuffle with the police over the installation of bio-toilets on the protest dais on Thursday in the capital city of Kolkata. Protestors alleged that the police came and tried to dismantle the dais set up at the foot of the Matingini Hazra statue. One of the protesting women tried to commit suicide by wrapping her dupatta around a tree but it was foiled by the police and fellow protestors and later taken to SSKM Hospital. Protesters were detained and taken to Lalbazar Central Lockup following the incident.