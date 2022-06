.

Kinnar wedding in Jalandhar grabs eyeballs Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A wedding between two members of the Kinnar community was held in Jalandhar. Two members of the Kinnar community Kiran and Sonia got married. Kalash Yatra was organized on behalf of the Kinnar community to celebrate the wedding. The newlyweds said that they were grateful to people who wished them during the wedding. They prayed for the happiness of all.