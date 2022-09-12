.

King cobra tries to swallow giant monitor lizard Published on: 4 hours ago

An incident where a cobra kills a giant monitor lizard took place near Yana Cross of Sirsi taluk in Uttara Kannada district. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The king cobra tried to swallow the monitor lizard for more than an hour but failed. Due to the large size of the monitor lizard, the snake could not swallow it and spits out later. A local, Ananthamurthi Mattighatta, saw the Cobra swallowing Monitor Lizard and captured the scene on his mobile phone.