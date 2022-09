.

Khagaria villagers perform last rites of monkey

A video of a monkey's last rites in Bihar's Khagaria in Balaur village has come to the surface. On Thursday, a monkey died due to electrocution. The villagers performed the last rites of the monkey. It was cremated at Munger Ganga Ghat with Hindu rituals. The monkey was camping in the village for the past months. Local people used to serve it as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman.