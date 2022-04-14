.

KGF: Chapter 2 movie got a grand welcome by Rocky Bhai Fans

Most awaited Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash actioner KGF Chapter 2 has hit theatres today. The fans had been eagerly waiting for the movie and when released, they welcomed it whole heartedly and burst firecrackers in front of theatres to celebrate. After waiting for two years, the fans were delighted to watch their favourite star on screen. Cutouts of the star Yash were erected and garlanded outside the Triveni Cinema in Banglore. As per the reports, his fans used garlands worth Rs 3 lakh to decorate 72-foot cutout. Directed by Prashanth Neel, 'KGF' starring superstar Yash managed to gain not just great box office numbers, but epic reviews and a lot of love from fans. Starring Yash (Rocky Bhai), Sanjay Dutt (Adheera), and Raveena Tandon (Ramika Sen), the film will released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films.