Kerala tourist drowns in Tamil Nadu dam Published on: 42 minutes ago

A tourist from Kerala, who went to take a bath in the Solaiyar dam in Valparai, Tamil Nadu drowned in front of his family on Sunday. Identified as Mansoor, he had come to Valparai with his wife and two children for a weekend trip. As soon as Mansoor slipped into the deeper part of the dam, the tourists nearby informed the officials, who immediately called the police and the rescue team. Police rushed to the spot and investigated the area. After a long struggle, the police, with the help of local people and the rescue team, were able to fish out Mansoor's body.