.

Kerala man bathes in pothole, to protest against gutters on road Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A youth adopts a unique protest against gutters on a road in Kerala's Pandikkad village and the video has surfaced on social media where the youth, Hamsa Porli is seen bathing in a ditch filled with rain water on the road. Porli was also seen washing his clothes in the muddy water pool on the road as curious motorists passed by. The constituency MLA, U A Latheef reached the spot and assured to fix the roads in order to pacify the protest. Along with Porli, his friends, Asar Muhammed, Naseem Odombatta, Shinoj Pariyarath, and Farhan Kuttipuli also joined the protest.