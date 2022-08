.

Watch: Swollen Kempty fall in spate; tourists asked to stay away

Police asked tourists and shopkeepers to stay away from swollen Kempty Fall at Mussoorie in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand as a precautionary measure. Downpour in Mussoorie and its adjoining areas has led to a heavy flow of water to Kempty Fall. People will be allowed to visit the spot when the water level returns to the normal level.