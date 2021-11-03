.

Kedarnath temple decorated ahead of Deepawali



Festivities are all up as Kedarnath Temple has been decorated ahead of the Deepawali celebration on November 4. The temple has been decorated with flowers from top to bottom which is quite eye-pleasing. The preparations are also in full swing ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the temple on November 5 and the security has been beefed up in and around the temple. Meanwhile, a large number of devotees are reaching Kedardham to celebrate Deepawali.