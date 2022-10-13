.

Kedarnath shrine experiencing snowfall

The winter chill has arrived in Uttarakhand as Kedar Valley and Kedarnath shrine have been experiencing snowfall. Silvery snowflakes can be seen on the mountain peaks surrounding the Kedarnath Dham. Braving the cold wave, 14,000 to 15,000 devotees have been thronging the temple every day to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. A long line of pilgrims running up to a kilometre from the temple premises has become a regular feature.