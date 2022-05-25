.

Kashmiri seperatist Yasin Malik gets lifer in terror funding case Published on: 28 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Srinagar: NIA court in Delhi awarded life sentence to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in the terror funding case. Ahead of the sentencing, his neighbours and relatives gathered at his residence in Maisuma and protested, demanding his release. Srinagar roads looked deserted as several shops were closed and heavy security was deployed. In Jammu, a right-wing group celebrated the verdict against Yasin Malik.