Kashmiri pandits protest lack of accommodation, security in Baramulla Published on: 18 minutes ago

Kashmiri pandits staged a peaceful protest at north Kashmir's Baramulla to raise issues of accommodation and security. Rakesh Pandita, a protestor, said that they were appointed under the Prime Minister package back in 2012, and have assembled to raise their issues. He said many employees appointed are yet to get accommodation. The protestors said after the militant threat, they feel insecure and are appealing to all security agencies including the administration to look into the issue. The protesting group also submitted a memorandum to DC Baramulla.