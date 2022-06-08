.

Mela Kheer Bhawani begins, tourists flock Kashmir's Ganderbal Published on: 33 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela started on Wednesday at Tullamulla village of Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district with Kashmiri Pandits and tourists flocking the Kheer Bhawani temple to pay obeisance. On the occasion Civil Society Ganderbal, President Municipal Council Ganderbal, DDC, Sarpanch, Panch and local people warmly welcomed the devotees visiting the temple showering flower petals on them. Ganderbal district administration and police made all arrangements for security, drinking water, power supply, transport and other facilities. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir Singh said: "All arrangements in place for the celebration of Kheer Bawani Mela. Devotees have already arrived here and more are expected to come tomorrow. Langar, stalls and free bus service is available for the devotees." The temple in Tullamulla, in addition to being one of the holiest shrines of the local Kashmiri Pandit community, is also the symbol of centuries-old syncretic culture and brotherhood among different communities of Kashmir.