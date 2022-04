.

Karnataka: Vijayapura MLA jumps into swimming pool after inaugurating it Published on: 43 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, a BJP MLA from Vijayapur, on Friday was seen jumping into a swimming pool alongside his companions. Yatnal, who earlier inaugurated the pool in the city, was seen swimming for some time afterwards. Applause filled the poolside area, with members of the public cheering the legislator on with much intensity.