Karnataka: Tigress crossing road with four cubs at Nagarahole National Park Published on: 39 minutes ago

Tourists on a safari at Dammanakatte Safari Center in Nagarahole National Park in Karnataka were able to capture a rare sight of a tigress and her cubs. In the video filmed by one of the tourists, the tigress can be seen leading the pack followed by her four children crossing the road one by one.