Published on: 2 hours ago

With the beginning of Navratri festivities in Karnataka, a resident of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka has been decorating her house with nearly 10,000 Dasara dolls for the past 85 years. The dolls exhibited by VR Subbarao in Gundlupet town at her home include dolls older than a century and every year. The dolls are resplendent with a special concept. Every year during the Navratri festival, a Dolls show is organized for ten days, this time the concept of Mysore Maharajas, Navadurgas, Ashta Lakshmi, Mysore Chamundi Hill, Tirupati Hill, agricultural mechanization and Cohabitation life is attracting the attention of the people.