.

Karnataka: Modi's die-hard fan names his newly built house 'Shri Narendra Modi Nilaya' Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A man who claims to be a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named his house 'Sri Narendra Modi Nilaya' in Channagiri of Devanagere district in Karnakata. Gowder Halesh joyfully said, "We would have named the new house 'Sahyadri' or 'Shivaji'. But, being a big fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I kept his name for my house. I also placed his picture on the front side of the house. The house warming ceremony will be held on May 3." Actually, the man has built a new house for his doting daughter who lives in New South Wales in Australia. Already, the house is drawing attention as it is named after the Prime Minister of India.