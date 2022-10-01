.

Mallikarjun Kharge's supporters in Kalaburagi perform special puja for his victory Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Kalaburagi(Karnataka): Ahead of the Congress presidential polls, supporters of party veteran Malikarjun Kharge Sunday performed a special puja at the Sri Sharanbasaveshwara temple in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. The prayers saw 101 coconuts being offered to the deity, as visuals depicted devotees standing with placards with the leader's face on them. In the party polls, Kharge is all set to go up against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.