Published on: 34 minutes ago

The 'Violence Violence Violence..' dialogue in the 'KGF Chapter 2' has gained immense popularity and even the political leaders are unable to resist using the dialogue. A video of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Riyaz Farangipete is getting viral in which he is mouthing the 'violence' dialogue in his own style at the SDPI conference held on Friday in Adyar Kannur, outskirt of Mangaluru. The party's district leader Riyaz Farangipete says in the video "Violence Violence Violence .. We Don't Like It. But Violence Likes Us, We Can't Avoid."