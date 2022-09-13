.

Karnataka: Elephant chases mahout, creates havoc

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A video of an elephant chasing his own mahout is making rounds on social media. The elephant Manikantha, from the Sakrebail Elephant Camp here, suddenly attacked one of his mahouts while crossing the highway despite being monitored by two mahouts. One of the two mahouts, Imran was seated on the elephant while the other Khalil was following them on a scooter. The elephant suddenly started running behind Khalil, chasing the mahout while he tried to escape to safety. The elephant was reportedly calmed down later with the help of anaesthesia. Events like these have become common in the state in the recent past.