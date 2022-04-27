.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai escapes unhurt in ox attack Published on: 1 hours ago

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai escaped unhurt when an ox tried to attack him at Bantanur village in Talikote taluk of Karnataka. The Chief Minister has been worshipping ox since it was donated to him by a farmer. As he stretched his hand to touch the ox, it charged ahead. Fortunately, the farmer, who had brought the ox jumped and controlled the bull, while a cop standing nearby caught hold of the ox.