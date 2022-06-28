.

Watch: Cat rescued from well after father-daughter duo call police commissioner

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Satyanarayana received a phone call in the middle of Sunday night that a cat had accidentally fallen into a well in Vidyanagar area of Telangana's Karimnagar. Police rushed to the spot after the house owner shared the location on WhatsApp. During the incident, two cats were fighting and one of them accidentally fell into the well. A father and his daughter who saw the incident tried to save the cat but failed. At the suggestion of the animal welfare staff, the father contacted Karimnagar CP Satyanarayana. The CP responded immediately and alerted ACP Tula Srinivas Rao who pressed a rescue team into service. The rescue team dropped a net basket held by ropes into the well in which they placed some snacks to lure the cat. The team carefully lifted the cat up once it got into the basket. The father and the daughter expressed their gratitude to the CP and the rescue team for the swift action.