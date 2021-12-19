.

Karachi Christians hold pre-Christmas procession



Hundreds of members of Karachi's Christian community took part in a pre-Christmas peace procession on Saturday. Many of the participants of the procession, led by priests, were dressed as Santa Claus. There were camels, trucks and cars decorated with Christmas-themed items. Many participants gave away presents to the people on the streets. There is a significant Christian minority in Karachi with churches scattered across the city.