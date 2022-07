.

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh): A glimpse of the mixed bag of patriotic zeal and devotion was seen in the Kasganj region of Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, a group of more than 40 Kanwariyas took out 101 feet long Kanwar Yatra in which cops were also seen carrying Tri-Colours in their hands. Kasganj DM Harshita Mathur also lauded the pilgrims' efforts.