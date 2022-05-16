.

Published on: 56 minutes ago

Tirupati: Bollywood actress and Padma Shri awardee Kangana Ranaut visited Tirumala Venkateshwara temple on Monday to worship the presiding deity. She visited Tirumala during the VIP darshan in the morning. After that, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials presented her 'Teertha Prasadam'. Kangana said that she offered prayers to God seeking His blessing to make her 'Dhaakad movie a huge success. 'Dhaakad' in which she acted will be released on May 20.