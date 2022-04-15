.

Watch: Herd of lions chase jackal in Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum Published on: 48 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Tourists got a unique sight on Wednesday at the Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum, as a jackal entered the lion's enclosure. After that, many lions ran after the jackal. Lions were seen cornering the jackal at different places, but the jackal managed to escape by relying on its speed. Even after trying hard, the lions could not hunt it and the jackal hid in a pit made in the enclosure. The spectators present in the zoological museum were also thrilled to witness a live incident of hunting.