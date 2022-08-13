.

Kakrapar Dam in Surat drenched in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

When the whole country is soaked in celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the brightly illuminated reflection of tricolours falling on water being discharged from Kakrapar Dam in the Surat district of Gujarat has a breathtaking view. The eye-catching visual is grabbing the eyeballs. Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, government and private offices are illuminated with tricolours to mark the 75 years of Independence. Apart from that bureaucrats in particular and people, in general, are trying their level best to display their patriotism in a unique way. Continuing the patriotic fervour, the Kakrapur Dam in Gujarat was illuminated with tricolours.