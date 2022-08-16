.

Kabaddi player dies trying somersault in temple fair

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu, a Kabaddi player died after doing a somersault on a flat track during a temple fair on August 8. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar (34), belonging to Kalathumettu Street, Arani, Thiruvannamalai. The freak mishap took place during the Mariyamman temple festival. Kabaddi Tournament was a part of the temple festival, for which, 'Kalathumettu K.M.S', the kabaddi team, was under training. According to sources, at a practice session, Vinod did a somersault and suffered a serious injury to his head and fainted on the spot. Locals immediately rushed him to Arani Government Hospital for treatment. He was later taken to Vellore District Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. From there, he was sent to Chennai Government Hospital for better treatment. On Monday night, Vinod's condition turned critical and he died at the hospital. He is survived by his wife Sivagami and 2 sons, Santhosh and Kalaiyarasan.